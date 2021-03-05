In Thursday night’s 67-62 win for Kansas men’s basketball over UTEP, the Jayhawks found themselves down as much as 15 midway into the second half. The Miners had all the momentum and were on their way to giving Kansas a tough home loss heading into the Big 12 tournament.
Then, Kansas redshirt freshman guard Dajuan Harris stepped in and provided one of the most memorable sparks of the season for the Jayhawks.
When Harris was in the game for 24 minutes off the bench, Kansas showed more energy and aggressiveness on both ends on the floor -- and a lot of that had to do with Harris -- who did a little bit of everything on the floor.
“We just didn’t come out ready to play,” Harris said. “That was like a trap game to us and we knew we had to follow behind coach’s [Coach Self] lead, and we just had to come out stronger and better in the second half."
Although he only scored six points, Harris was 4-4 from the line, with two assists, steals, and rebounds. What may have been most impressive, however, is Harris' plus/minus of +18, which earned him praise from junior forward David McCormack, who also had a big game.
“Dajuan has been and always will be a spark,” McCormack said. “He came in and got deflections, got steals, made the right passes, had a couple of points, and was the floor general. He did everything we needed him to do and more honestly. It was just amazing.”
Coach Bill Self also commented on the young guard from Columbia, Missouri, and was impressed by all of the small, yet key plays he made down the stretch.
“He was the best player in the game for us,” Self said. "For Dajuan in 24 minutes to be +18 and get so many deflections and really keyed us offensively, I was really proud of him. We had no chance to win the game today without Dajuan.”
As the Jayhawks look to get on a run in March, Dajuan Harris could be a much-needed spark off the bench if the Jayhawks fall behind and need some energy.
Kansas will next play in the Big 12 tournament on March 12. The Jayhawks' exact seed and opponent are yet to be determined.