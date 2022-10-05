Junior quarterback Jalon Daniels, along with fellow teammates Cobee Bryant and Lawrence Arnold, took questions from the media Wednesday regarding the highly anticipated matchup against also currently undefeated No. 17 TCU.
Kansas football is off to its best start since 2009, starting 5-0 with wins over opponents such as Houston, West Virginia and Iowa State.
After last weeks 14-11 triumph over Big-12 foe Iowa State, it was announced that the well-renowned television show “College GameDay” will be making their first football trip to Lawrence as the Jayhawks host the undefeated Horned Frogs of TCU.
To add on to the acquisition of “College GameDay,” Kansas football received their first ranking in the AP Top 25 since 2009, coming in at No. 19.
When asked about the constant stimuli the program has been obtaining, Daniels noted “Everything is the same. Same preparations, same everything. Nothing changes. We are focused on TCU and only TCU. Having GameDay is great but that changes nothing mindset or preparation wise. We are full steam ahead.”
A common aspect that was mentioned frequently on Wednesday was the concept of togetherness. For veterans on the roster, this attention is something they have not been accustomed to over the past three to four years in the program.
“We are slowly figuring out that winning can bring a team together so much faster than when you are constantly on the losing end,” super-senior defensive lineman Malcolm Lee said. “Winning is what we practice for in the offseason, this is what we plan for, and when all things are going to plan, everything and everyone is positive and that is what brings us together.”
Excitement and hope are the names of the game right now for the Jayhawks, and as many people have said, “this is only just the beginning, the foundation.”
No. 19 Kansas hosts No. 17 TCU at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium this Saturday, Oct. 8. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on FS1.