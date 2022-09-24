Junior quarterback Jalon Daniels led the Jayhawks to a 35-27 win over Duke while leading the team in rushing to go along with an outstanding 19-for-23, 324 yards passing and five total touchdowns.
Daniels, while being known as a dual-threat quarterback, was able to do most of his damage through the air. Despite great mobility as a quarterback, Daniels mentioned that the best way to move the ball at the position is through the air.
“At the end of the day, if I get out of the pocket I’m trying to look to pass the ball down field because that's where most yards come from,” Daniels said.
The Jayhawks had struggled in the two games prior to the win vs Duke with getting off to a fast start. They went down 14-0 in both the West Virginia and Houston wins.
However, Daniels and the Kansas offense had different plans today.
“We put a big emphasis on starting fast this week,” Daniels said about being able to score first.
Daniels found redshirt-sophomore tight end Trevor Kardell for a six-yard touchdown pass to put the Jayhawks up 7-0. A throw with just the right amount of finesse on it allowed Kardell to find the end zone.
Daniels had three first half touchdown passes to take the Jayhawks into the locker room at halftime up 21-13.
It was more of the same in the second half, as Daniels added his fourth touchdown pass of the game in the third quarter, and his fifth total touchdown with a three-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Daniels had 83 rushing yards on 11 carries for the game. He was able to flash the running ability often, including a carry of 30 yards.
Daniels did it all today, not only with rushing and passing, but with punting as well. After the Jayhawks faced an odd 4th and 7 from the Duke 41, Daniels took a step back from the shotgun, received the snap and punted the ball inside of the Duke 10 yard line.
“I was just waiting for them to call that play again,” Daniels said on the punt. He cited he was able to do it one time his freshman year.
With potential Heisman Trophy candidate lists coming out in recent weeks, Daniels has come up on a few.
“He’s a heck of a player so yeah, I’m all for it,” coach Lance Leipold said of his quarterback coming up on such lists.
Leipold also stated how key he has been for the advancement of the program: “He’s done a heck of a job, getting a lot of people to take notice, and take this program seriously.”
While Daniels may not have the stats to be on every Heisman Trophy list there is, he has the Jayhawks at 4-0, which is the most important stat for any quarterback.