Arkansas had a 94.5% chance to win the AutoZone Liberty Bowl coming out of halftime.
Of course, the Razorbacks still went on to win in a triple overtime thriller, but the final wasn’t what the predictions lined up to be at halftime. Kansas went into the locker room down 31-13 while struggling to stop both Hogs redshirt-junior quarterback KJ Jefferson and the run game. Offensively, junior quarterback Jalon Daniels struggled heavily as two interceptions loomed over the 18-point deficit.
In some cases, this would have defined a quarterback’s performance, especially at a bowl stage.
Jalon Daniels is not one of these cases.
Daniels came into the second half and showed the world the version of himself that was so instrumental in getting the Jayhawks to their first bowl in 14 years, breaking several records for both Kansas and the Liberty Bowl.
“The whole second half, I played calm,” Daniels said when asked how he maintained his emotions throughout the rollercoaster game. “I felt like in the first half, there were a few times where I played outside of myself.”
With the game on the line and the clock winding down in the fourth, Daniels completed the regulation comeback for the Jayhawks, completing two touchdown passes with under a minute and a half left to tie the game at 38. The Lawndale, California native continued to keep Kansas in the game throughout the three overtimes, adding on both a passing and rushing touchdown to his stat line, with the latter forcing the game into the third overtime.
When it was all said and done, Daniels’ final stat line read for 544 passing yards, going 37-for-55 with six total (five passing) touchdowns on the night, a feat that deservedly earned him the title of KU’s Offensive Player of the Game for the Liberty Bowl.
These numbers now put Daniels as the Kansas record holder for single-game passing yards, surpassing former quarterback Todd Reesing’s 498 yards against Missouri in 2009, while establishing him as the Liberty Bowl’s record holder for total offensive yards, passing yards and total touchdowns.
“We didn’t end the game how we wanted to end the game, so those statistics really do not matter,” Daniels said when asked about his performance. “At the end of the day, the only statistic that matters is that win-loss column, and, sadly, we weren’t able to get to the win column.”
But even if Daniels is right about what matters, his performance and season overall embody what’s in store for Kansas football.
“To be able to go into that many overtimes means that it’s a hell of a game,” Daniels said. “I’m sure right after that first half, a lot of people counted us out. So, to be able to come back the way we did shows that we have a lot of grit on our team. But we didn’t get the outcome we wanted.”
The “grit” that Daniels mentioned just further proves the regime of the ship that head coach Lance Leipold is captaining. Simply put, the Jayhawks refused to quit, and Leipold recognized that postgame.
“We’ve battled back early in some games this year, but nothing like this in the second half,” Leipold said.
Daniels was an early star for the Jayhawks this season, gunning 1,072 yards and 11 passing touchdowns while rushing 341 yards with five additional touchdowns through the first six games before sustaining an injury during the TCU matchup. Though Daniels went on to miss the following four games, his return status was questionable to many, but, sure enough, Daniels made his way back to the field.
“When he got injured, people said he wasn’t going to come back, and he did, and he showed that it didn’t affect him at all,” junior wide receiver Luke Grimm said postgame. I mean, throwing for 500 yards. Not a lot of people do that.”
Along with the refusal to quit, a large aspect of that is the refusal to quit getting better.
“I’ll never be satisfied,” Leipold said. “Even if we were on the right side of the score tonight, there’d be plenty I’d want us to get better at, and I think anyone who’s competitive and wants to build a program for sustainable success would feel the same way.”
Did the Jayhawks season end in a heartbreaking fashion? Yes. However, the final box score might not be the end all, be all. When taking a look at the state of Kansas football over the past 14 years and comparing it to what was displayed on the gridiron Wednesday night, clear change has been made, and the future continues to shine for the Jayhawks, even after the loss.
And it’s players like Daniels that make that bright future so possible.