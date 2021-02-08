Kansas men's basketball junior forward David McCormack came up big after halftime in Kansas’ much-needed win over No. 23 Oklahoma State Monday night. McCormack scored 21 of his team-high 23 points in the second half of a 78-66 home victory.
“I have to have a short-term memory as an athlete, honestly,” McCormack said in the postgame press conference. “Take what you can from the first half, apply it to the second half and then I have nothing but encouragement from my teammates and coaching staff."
“I just applied all that forward and it came out great," McCormack said.
McCormack, who went 7-of-16 shooting and 9-of-12 from the free-throw line, also grabbed 10 rebounds in the win.
“He was huge. He did great in the second half,” Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self said. “As poor as he was to start the game, he was that good to start the second half.”
Kansas also did a tremendous job of slowing down Oklahoma State's star freshman Cade Cunningham, who finished with 26 points and a game-high seven turnovers in the loss.
Cunningham, the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, was greeted by “overrated” chants from the fans at Allen Fieldhouse.
“I love our student body and I think we have a ridiculously bright student body, average ACT score may be 31, I don’t know,” Self said. “That’s one area that I don’t think they scored well because that kid is not overrated. That kid is good, but you know it’s just kids being kids."
Cunningham went 7-of-18 from the field, including a 4-of-8 mark from three-point range in the loss. He also added nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks.
“We know how good he is, especially when you let him see the court and give him vision,” senior guard Marcus Garrett said.
Garrett finished with 17 points in the win, with 12 of his points coming in the first half.
Next up for Kansas is back-to-back matchups with Iowa State. KU will face the Cyclones at home Thursday and on the road Saturday. Thursday’s game is set to tip off at 7 p.m.