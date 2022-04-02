NEW ORLEANS – For the first time since 2012, Kansas men’s basketball will play for a chance to call themselves National Champions. After defeating Villanova 81-65 in the Final Four, the Jayhawks advanced to Monday’s National Championship.
Three Jayhawks scored in double-figures, but no one put in a bigger performance than senior forward David McCormack. McCormack recorded a team-high 25 points on 10-12 shooting and also added another nine rebounds.
McCormack started his day quickly as he recorded four points within the first few minutes and only continued to score from there as he finished the first half with a team-high 13 points on an impressive 5-6 shooting.
McCormack said that he felt he could have a dominant game from the get-go and put in a memorable performance.
“[I felt hot] I want to say from the start. We always hang our hat on defense. And I think that's what got our energy into us. Once the first fell and the second fell, I knew I could just kind of dominate the game inside,” McCormack said. “And it opened up shot opportunities for my teammates to know that way I could get a couple of assists and get more baskets for myself.”
Although McCormack scored one point less in the second half, perhaps his most important play came in the second frame. With 10:34 left in the game and Kansas fighting to hold a steady lead around the 10-point range, McCormack caught a pass in the post and slammed home a monster dunk over Villanova forward Jermaine Samuels. Afterward, McCormack “raised the roof”, something McCormack has become synonymous with this season after a big dunk.
“It just brings energy, brings energy to everyone. That's just his thing,” senior guard Ochai Agbaji said.
McCormack credited the celebration to former Kansas big man Udoka Azubuike, also known for his ferocious dunks during his time in the crimson and blue.
“[It’s] a big Doke [Udoka Azubuike] go-to, we always do that in the Fieldhouse,” McCormack said. “And Jayhawks travel, so I might as well just keep that raising-the-roof energy going.”
Despite an up and down season for McCormack, that has seen him soar to highs like his performance against Villanova and lows such as his two-point performance against Stephen F. Austin, coach Bill Self never had second thoughts of going with anybody else but McCormack.
“He was our guy from the jump. And I think so much of a performance maybe has to do with things that the media and the public doesn't know about, and primarily health,” Self said. “See how much this guy sacrificed just to be out there every day. He may do two to three hours of treatment every day just to be out there. There was never a question who our guy was. I think he knew that, too, no matter how frustrated at times I could get. But he's our guy and I've said all along. He's the one guy on our team that can get 15 and 10 just by being a presence. Tonight he got 25 and nine. He was fabulous.”
The Jayhawks will face the winner of Duke and North Carolina for a shot at the National Championship. Tipoff is scheduled for Monday.