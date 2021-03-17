Kansas men's basketball now has more of an idea on who will be able to suit up in its first round game against No. 14 seeded Eastern Washington Saturday.
Junior forward David McCormack will be likely be able to suit up on Saturday, Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self announced in a media availability Wednesday. McCormack has not played since March 4 when Kansas beat UTEP 67-62 and was out for the first round of the Big 12 Tournament when the Jayhawks defeated the Oklahoma Sooners 69-62.
“David [McCormack] will arrive here [in Indianapolis] on Friday morning so he will practice with us on Friday,” Self said.
Self said sophomore guard Tristan Enaruna will not make the trip and will be out for the first two rounds of the tournament due to a positive COVID-19 test he received on Sunday. Enaruna has also been on COVID-19 protocol since McCormack tested positive, as the two are roommates.
“Tristan [Enaruna] will not make the trip,” Self said. “He tested positive earlier this week after having numerous negative tests in a row. He will remain in Lawrence until the following week and then if we are fortunate enough to advance."
Redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson also tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, taking the Jayhawks out of the Big 12 Tournament. He will not play on Saturday due to the quarantine from the positive test, but Self says he may be able to play Monday if the Jayhawks were to advance.
“There are certain protocols that have to be met,” Self said. “If that game is later in the day that would probably help but we do not have any control over what time the game is.”
The rest of the team has cleared all testing protocols and will be set to play No. 14 seeded Eastern Washington on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 12:15 p.m. on TBS.