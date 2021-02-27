Winning its 38th straight senior-night matchup, Kansas men’s basketball was able to hand Baylor its first loss of the season. With a strong inside presence, junior forward David McCormack posted a leading 20 points for the Jayhawks in the double-digit win.
“Dave [McCormack] was good tonight. Dave is a big part of this, for him to bounce back like this was terrific," Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self said in the postgame press conference.
McCormack went 8-for-10 in the evening, finding a productive role for Kansas inside.
Following the home win, senior guard Marcus Garrett shared his thoughts on Dave’s performance.
“[David McCormack] gave us an option, we could throw the ball in there and he’d score for us,” said Garrett.
Throughout January, McCormack had to build his consistency inside and has turned into one of the Jayhawks' most reliable weapons on offense.
“I had no doubt he was gonna turn it around,” added Garrett.
Along with his offensive success, McCormack found a role on the other side of the floor as well, adding a momentum-shifting block in the later minutes of the game.
The junior forward saw some support off the bench as well, he expressed his gratitude following the win.
“Our bench came out with good energy," said McCormack. “Nothing was coming easy going into the end of the game.”
McCormack’s double-digit performance solidified the Jayhawks’ win at home and continues to prove that he’ll be a valuable asset for Kansas in the postseason.
“Winning is always a great feeling. Just playing for the man next to us," McCormack said.
McCormack will be a major contributor for the Jayhawks in the upcoming conference tournament, which will be a chance for Kansas to change some opinions of their position in the conference standings.
Kansas will move to end its regular season at home against UTEP on Thursday, March 4. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.