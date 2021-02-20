Junior forward David McCormack was as close to perfection as it gets for a college men's basketball big man Saturday in Allen Fieldhouse.
McCormack finished with a game-high 17 points in the Jayhawks 67-61 win over Texas Tech and missed just three shots the entire game, all of which came late in the second half. The junior from Norfolk, Virginia also grabbed eight rebounds and dished out two assists.
“He made some really good passes out of the post because they dove so hard on him. That’s one thing I think he does very well,” coach Bill Self said in the postgame press conference. “I thought David did a lot of good things.”
The Jayhawks started the game playing through McCormack in the post, as he scored the first basket of the game. On the next couple possessions McCormack was unable to score, but found wide open shooters from beyond the arc.
Unfortunately, the three-pointers weren’t falling for Kansas early on. McCormack finished with two assists, but easily could have had more. As a team, Kansas shot 8-for-26 from three.
“David was great. He was the reason why everybody was getting so open from the three point line,” redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson said. “He hit like six or seven straight buckets in a row. When he’s playing like that it opens up the floor for everybody else and gets us all going.”
McCormack also did a solid job on the defensive end limiting inside shots. Although he did not record a block or steal, McCormack was imperative to Kansas’ defensive success.
“Their big guy was able to position himself to score over or around him a couple of times, but David did great,” Self said. “When he helped, he helped on balance and challenged shots.”
McCormack was esteemed after the game and attributed his play to “just not thinking.”
“It’s a huge win, it pumped a lot of energy into us,” McCormack said. “This momentum is going to carry into our next game and help us move forward.”
Next up for the Jayhawks is another tough test, this time on the road against No. 12 Texas on Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m.