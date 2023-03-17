As Kansas men’s basketball continues to dance in its quest to go back-to-back, the Jayhawks run into a school that’s given them some issues in a different program this season with the Arkansas Razorbacks.
The Razorbacks are coming off a game that got too close for comfort at times against Illinois. Arkansas led by as many as 17 points, but the Fighting Illini made multiple runs that chipped away at the deficit, enough to scare Arkansas down to the final minutes. Nonetheless, the Hogs managed to pull away for the 73-63 victory.
As the game came down to it, one thing that played in the Razorbacks’ favor was what will be one of the keys to both sides in Friday’s matchup: Defense.
The Fighting Illini have shot 44.9% from the field this season, but Arkansas managed to hold them to 38.5% on Thursday, including 27.3% from behind the arc opposed to their season average of 30.8%.
Highlighting the defensive efforts for the Razorbacks were junior guard Ricky Council IV and freshman guard Anthony Black. Council led the Hogs on Thursday, producing a double-double with 18 points and 10 boards as Arkansas outrebounded Illinois 43-34. Council currently leads the team with 16 points per game, despite being a poor three-point shooter at 27.4% from behind the arc.
“Council is maybe as good of an athlete as you're going to see in the country,” acting head coach Norm Roberts said in his opening statement at his press conference on Wednesday.
In the absence of three-point shooting, the six-foot-seven guard finds his success shooting at the rim with 67.2% while the Hogs overall have shot 70% at the rim this season.
“Ricky is an explosive athlete,” Roberts said. “His first step is ridiculously quick, and he's explosive to the rim. He's a really, really good player, and he's had a great year for them.”
On the other hand, Black has been a force on the glass for the Razorbacks throughout his freshman season. The six-foot-seven guard is averaging 5.1 boards per game, and his defense performance followed closely behind Council with six defensive boards against the Fighting Illini. Outside of the boards, Black nabbed three steals and an assist to help lock down the win.
Bench depth has been a struggle for the Jayhawks all season, and one man’s weakness can be another man’s strength– Coming off the bench for the Razorbacks is senior forward Makhi Mitchell. The six-foot-nine forward recorded nine points for the Hogs while collecting seven boards against the Fighting Illini while being a consistent force for the squad all season, accompanied by his twin, six-foot-ten Makhel.
“Mitchell and his brother, they've always been good,” Roberts said. “They know how to screen. They know how to pinch post. They know how to attack the glass. They make an impact on the game defensively by walling up and blocking shots.”
Throughout the roster, there is one big emphasis: Size.
This incredibly athletic Arkansas team doesn’t include a single player under six-foot-three, with all five starters in Thursday’s win being at least six-foot-four. Size can play into the Razorbacks’ favor on Saturday, and Roberts sees similarities of a familiar foe with the Hogs.
“Arkansas is quick and athletic, just like Texas. We played against that all year,” Roberts said. “We know what we need to do. We know we need to be keyed up. We know that we need to be very active in what we do. The main thing for us is we can't let people get comfortable. When you let somebody get comfortable, they're going to play very well.”
As the Razorbacks average 35.2 boards per game, being able to crash the glass will make the difference for the Jayhawks, but being able to rally against a bigger team like Arkansas poses a challenge.
“It's going to be an up-and-down game, and they're always in attack mode,” Roberts said. “We want to be in that same mode throughout the game. It's going to come down to getting stops, stops and rebounding the basketball.”
Tipoff against the Razorbacks is set for 4:15 p.m. on Saturday on CBS.