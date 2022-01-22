Kansas State sophomore guard Nijel Pack created a long list of problems for Kansas men’s basketball on Saturday – but not long enough.
The Jayhawks erased a 16-point halftime deficit and capped it all off with a rather familiar moment. Senior guard Ochai Agbaji attacked the right-side similarly to how redshirt sophomore guard Dajuan Harris Jr. did against Iowa State.
And the result, you ask, was the exact same – a game-winning layup. Agbaji tied a career-high 29 points and guided Kansas to a 78-75 victory over K-State.
Agbaji’s final score was complemented by a 9-0 Kansas run coupled with a scoreless Wildcat effort in the final 3:07. However, it wasn’t until the last few stages that the Jayhawks emerged as the front runner.
Success for Kansas comes in a lot of different ways, but Bill Self remarked on many occasions that when senior forward David McCormack and super-senior forward Mitch Lightfoot both contribute, it’s a hard team to beat. Well, the Norfolk, Virginia native did his part and Lightfoot did too, despite the lack of big numbers.
Lightfoot came off the bench after the under-12 media timeout and had an immediate impact. He contributed on both the offensive and defensive end with his lone bucket of the contest and a charge that gave the ball back to the ‘Hawks.
Kansas State’s crowd inside Bramlage Coliseum was nothing short of loud. And when Pack drained 22 first-half points on a mix of both perimeter shots, which he went 6-of-8, and driving attacks into the lane, it was even louder. He finished with a career-high 35 points on eight three-pointers.
Amid the stagnant start in Kansas, McCormack provided a ‘fire in the belly’ mentality that fueled the big man to seven points and nine of his 15 rebounds in the first half. McCormack, in part, created nine second-chance points, but it seemed to have a rather small impact.
The final numbers proved that the Jayhawks wanted it more and it was apparent from the second they took the court in the second half. Not only did Kansas score 19 more points, but also dominated in the rebounding column, which you could argue was the difference-maker.
Redshirt sophomore guard Jalen Wilson, who was verbally bullied by the student section all afternoon, found a sense of rhythm in the second half. Coming out of a Bruce Weber timeout, Wilson registered five points as the Jayhawks went on a 9-0 run – one of several daggers into the Wildcats' chest.
Kansas hosts No. 18 Texas Tech on Monday at 8 p.m.