When it comes to bigs on this year’s Kansas basketball roster, there is no shortage of any style of player, but especially not a forward or center. And experience isn’t a flag of caution either despite having numerous newcomers.

Coach Bill Self welcomed back three post players [Mitch Lightfoot, David McCormack, Jalen Wllson] from a year ago, but now has the pleasure in picking between four new additions to add into the mix -- including a 6-foot-9, 240-pound walk-on in freshman forward Dillon Wilhite.

However, some may argue that Wilhite will redshirt to save a year of eligibility, but nonetheless, just the thought of having someone on your bench with that sort of frame is remarkable. Not to mention the rest of the new bunch with players like freshman forwards Zach Clemence and KJ Adams, plus transfer senior forward Cam Martin from Missouri Southern State.

Each of these players brings a unique style of play that will be used strategically in exploiting opponents’ weaknesses. Senior guard Ochai Agbaji spoke at Big 12 Media Day on Tuesday and has been super impressed with the progress of Adams thus far.

Also spoken highly of is Martin, who lends a bit of veteran wisdom after three years in Joplin, Missouri, and a pair of All-American honors to add to it.

“Cam is a very skilled player,” McCormack said on Tuesday in Kansas City. “He has [a] great touch and he can also shoot. He can spread the floor as well... he plays hard and is a great rebounder. So I think for him to space the floor and for me to kind of play inside as well and we can play inside out. It's just another aspect to the game we can kind of dominate.”

The ability for both Martin and McCormack to be on the floor at the same time and to space the floor is a tremendous asset that the Virginia native spoke into existence.

This potentially allows Martin to create a significant mismatch with his defender on the perimeter while still having a deadly backup option in the paint.

“I’ve been working on that shot and passing ability,” McCormack said. “So in either sense, we’ll have a post presence whether it's him or I. We’ll have a big that can get out and shoot some, whether it's him or I. So I think that will be great.”

Speaking of working on his shot, Clemence is arguably one of the best shooting bigs on the roster, maybe second to Martin, who has been able to prove his touch on the collegiate stage. But the 6-foot-10 forward is just another option to play small while still contributing as a rim runner.

At Sunrise Christian Academy, Clemence recorded a 47% three-point mark as a junior and obtained a 37% accuracy as a senior.

Wilson, who has yet to be mentioned, has not yet been forgotten, as he enters just his redshirt sophomore season after both a redshirt and COVID-19 season. Similar to Martin and McCormack, Wilson has played in quite a few different lineup looks with his ability to both handle the ball in space and knock down open shots off the catch.

“He’s leaner and bigger,” Self said on what Wilson has improved upon this offseason. “He’s gained five or 10 pounds, but he looks so much leaner. He’s much more explosive. Dunking competitions, going baseline, punching it with two feet two hands. I didn’t see that two years ago.”

This team is oddly reminiscent of John Calipari’s 2014 Kentucky team, where the future hall-of-fame coach regularly played 10 players, as Self voiced he is looking to do something similar.

“I have expectations that we should be as good as what our ceiling allows us to be,” Self said. “I don’t have a false hope that if we play to a level that basically doesn’t hit what our ceiling is or what our personnel is. But with that being said, I think our ceiling is pretty high. I like our personnel.”