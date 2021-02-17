The Kansas women’s basketball team lost a nail-bitter in Allen Fieldhouse Wednesday evening falling to Iowa State 84-82.
Kansas started Wednesday’s game out of sorts as they were out-rebounded by the Cyclones in the first quarter 15-8, in addition to leaving open Cyclone shooters on the wings who would eventually knock down open jumpers.
In the first quarter, the Jayhawks would manage to find backdoor cutters and easy layups as they tried to keep close behind Iowa State. Redshirt freshman guard Chandler Prater would emerge as the Jayhawks’ go-to scorer putting up five points in the first 10 minutes.
The message must have been strong from Kansas women's basketball coach Brandon Schneider at the end of the first quarter because the Jayhawk squad that came onto the floor to start the second was filled with energy. KU was able to force the Cyclones into turnovers which led to transition layups on the other end.
Sophomore guard Holly Kersgieter was electric in the second quarter as she went a perfect 3-for-3 from the floor, recording seven points. Kersgieter would end the first half with nine, a team-high for the Jayhawks.
The entire second-half was a back and forth dog fight as one team would take the lead and then the other. Cyclone freshman guards Lexi Donarski and Ashley Joens were the catalysts for Iowa State. Although they are just rookies the guards would remain composed scoring in the lower twenties for the game. Donarski would finish with 20 and Joens with 24.
For KU, they would shoot a spectacular 54.5% from the field in the second half, highlighted by a 23 point second-half effort from sophomore guard Zakiyah Franklin. Kersgieter would finish with 18 points on the night along with six rebounds.
As the final seconds ticked off the game clock, Kansas was just unable to take the lead as the Cyclones would finish them off once and for all.
Kansas moves to (7-12, 3-10) on the year. The Jayhawks will hit the road Saturday, as they travel down to Lubbock, Texas to face Texas Tech. Tip-off is set for 3:00 p.m.