Column
When Les Miles was hired to be the head coach of Kansas football in November 2018, fans were hopeful the program would turn around.
After a semi-successful 3-9 season in 2019 — that is, in terms of Kansas football's reputation — Miles had already shown improvement in how the Jayhawks performed on Saturdays. One notable result — albeit a loss — was against the No. 25 Texas Longhorns on Oct. 19, 2019. Kansas came just two points short of the road upset, losing 50-48.
This year, Kansas is off to an 0-3 start — the worst start to a season since 2015 (0-12) under former coach David Beaty — and has failed to be competitive. The Jayhawks were blown out 47-7 by No. 17 Oklahoma State last week. Kansas managed just 60 yards of offense in the first half and defensively looked lost at times.
But here’s what fans of Kansas football need to realize: this year’s team is young and inexperienced, the program is in a rebuilding process and fans should give Miles some time to rebuild the program.
“I like us. I like our team,” Miles said after the loss to Oklahoma State. “I think we’ll work together and do things this school has done before.”
Currently, the Kansas football depth chart is filled with young players who are competing for major snap counts. This is most notable in the secondary, where the Jayhawks have young talent like freshman cornerback Karon Prunty and sophomore safety Kenny Logan Jr.
The freshmen who came in this year also did not get a chance to play spring ball, and practices and weight lifting sessions were halted at various points during the offseason due to COVID-19. These young players are getting their first experiences in a tough Big 12 conference, so of course there are going to be growing pains.
“I’m believing that this team will do the things we need to do to make us better and I think it will happen sooner rather than later,” Miles said.
Still, it is possible Kansas won’t come out with a single win this season. Without a three game non-conference schedule, every game moving forward will be against a quality Big 12 opponent. The Jayhawks’ best chance to win would be against West Virginia on Oct. 17.
This season is about Miles developing his recruits and playing the guys he sees fitting his system as Kansas hopes to move forward as a winning program. The talented but inexperienced core of young players the Jayhawks have now will only improve under his coaching.
“We want to improve and see victory,” Miles said. “But at the same time we're going to build for the future. I think the young guys that we have been talking about will make differences and we’re excited about it.”
Miles is also building one of the best recruiting classes Kansas football has had in recent memory. According to 247 Sports, the 2021 recruiting class currently ranks 43rd nationally and is the fifth best in the Big 12.
Kansas currently has young talent, and that talent will continue to come. Miles just needs some time to recruit players that fit his system and develop them into the stars they can be.