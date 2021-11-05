Kansas lost yet again, 3-1 Friday afternoon to West Virginia despite hanging on for an opening set win.

After being swept on Thursday, the Jayhawks aimed to split the series. Kansas made a statement early, taking the first set after West Virginia forced two set points. Big runs were a factor for both teams in this first set as momentum swung back and forth when Kansas ultimately won.

Neither team gained more than a three point lead at any time in the set. Freshman libero Caroline Bien gave life to a struggling Jayhawk team. KU fed off her five kills and surged past the Mountaineers to open the match.

Despite a hard-fought win for the Jayhawks in the first set, West Virginia stole the momentum in the second set. Kansas was on the wrong end of a 20-6 run as it lost a tough second set.

Senior outside hitter Natali Petrova led the Mountaineers throughout the set. Senior middle blocker Briana Lynch had four massive blocks in the set for the Mountaineers, stunning Kansas’ offense.

From that point on, West Virginia stepped on the gas, going on a 5-1 run to close out the third set. The Jayhawks started the fourth set slowly as the Mountaineers went on another 5-1 run out of the gates. West Virginia closed out the Jayhawks on a 13-4 run to take the match 3-1.

Kansas struggled to find answers defensively as the Mountaineers hitters found open spots with regularity. West Virginia’s top scorers, Petrova, Lynch, and super-senior Adrian Ell, totaled 42 of the Mountaineers’ 61 kills in the match.

The Jayhawks were unable to get in a rhythm. For every two or three points scored, the Mountaineers answered with an even bigger run. The momentum quickly left the Jayhawks as fatigue quickly set in.

Kansas' offense struggled to keep up as West Virginia finished with a .255 hitting percentage to Kansas’ .145.

Despite the Jayhawk’s offensive struggles, senior middle blocker Rachel Langs had eight kills, two blocks, and finished with a .300 hitting percentage. Sophomore middle blocker Caroline Crawford had a solid offensive game as well, leading the Jayhawks with 12 kills.

Kansas returns home Friday, Nov. 19 to face TCU at 6:30 p.m.