Despite a 49-22 loss to Coastal Carolina, redshirt junior quarterback Jason Bean flashed his dual-threat brilliance on multiple occasions, keeping the Jayhawks in the hunt for a victory up until the fourth quarter.
“I thought Jason had a really good game; a gritty game,” Kansas football coach Lance Leipold said. “He showed what he can do athletically with his legs, and I thought he threw the ball better and statistically, it shows it.”
Bean came up big in multiple clutch situations throughout the game. He started early picking up a first down on the Jayhawks’ first drive, throwing a 19-yard strike on third down. Only a few plays later on first-and-20, Bean ran for 22 yards to put the Jayhawks in field-goal range, where they would eventually pick up three points.
On the next drive, Bean threw a 37-yard pass on third down on the rollout, which eventually helped set up a touchdown on the drive. Bean possibly had his biggest play near the end of the first half when Kansas was down 28-9.
As he was pressured in the backfield, Bean did well to avoid a sack and scrambled out of the backfield as he ran down the field into the end zone. The 37-yard run helped the Jayhawks get some momentum right before halftime.
Out of halftime, the Jayhawks defense held Coastal Carolina to a three-and-out to give the offense the ball, and Bean once again flashed his brilliance running the ball.
On an option, Bean got good blocking and used his second-level speed to score his second touchdown of the day on the ground, and at the time, brought the Jayhawks within one possession of the Chanticleers 28-22.
Even though the Jayhawks wouldn’t score again for the rest of the game, Bean continued to make plays, trying to keep Kansas in striking distance of Coastal Carolina. Down 35-22, on a third-and-11, Bean rolled out once again and threw a 39-yard lob to redshirt sophomore receiver Trevor Wilson, putting the Jayhawks in field-goal range, but an eventual 56-yard attempt was missed.
Bean showed his ability to deliver good throws in the pocket on the next drive, throwing a 37-yard pass to redshirt freshman receiver Lawrence Arnold with multiple defenders around him. Bean showed his grit on the same drive as well, getting hit hard on a sack, coming out for one play and immediately going back in to help his team. Unfortunately, nothing would come of the drive.
“He was ready to come back in, came back in, pretty tough guy,” Leipold said.
Bean would not play the last series, but regardless, Bean was one of the primary reasons the Jayhawks were in the game up until the fourth quarter and provided confidence at the quarterback position going forward.
Bean finished 12-23 with 189 yards in the air, but he provided 102 yards and two touchdowns on the ground on 13 attempts, averaging over seven yards per carry.
The Jayhawks will return to David Booth Memorial Stadium Saturday, Sep. 18 to face off with the Baylor Bears. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.