Kansas football is coming off a tough 41-14 loss to Texas Tech on Saturday, their fifth straight loss of the season. Despite the recent struggles from the Jayhawks’ offense, they look to continue to build the program around an offensive core including quarterback Jason Bean, running back Devin Neal and an experienced offensive line led by University at Buffalo transfer Mike Novitsky.

Bean, a redshirt junior, hasn’t been able to play his usual ball the last couple of games. He hasn’t been the most efficient from the air, but more importantly, he hasn’t been able to utilize his run-game lately.

In each of the last two games, he has been held to under 20 rushing yards. Kansas had started both games off slow and weren’t able to involve the run as much as they’d like, but Bean knows they need to find that rhythm again.

“I think just trying to extend our drives and give us more chances,” Bean said to the media on how they can succeed on offense. “Open the playbook up a little more and continue to run the plays we’re good at.”

Despite Bean’s recent struggles, the offense has molded itself around him. Coach Lance Leipold spoke to the media Tuesday about where the offense stands.

“Inconsistencies within the offense itself causes a quarterback to be hesitant as well,” Leipold said.

Another player on offense that coaches expect to keep growing is freshman running back Devin Neal. Neal, who opened the season as the third back in the depth chart, is now up to over 300 rushing yards on the season.

“He’s just going to keep getting better and better,” Leipold said about Neal.

The offensive line has also been a strong point after gaining more experience. In the past four games, the line has allowed just one sack. Both Bean and Neal have enjoyed getting to work behind this group.

Kansas, now sitting at 1-5 (0-3 in the Big 12), faces another tough challenge this week as they face No. 3 ranked Oklahoma on Saturday at 11 a.m.