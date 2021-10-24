Kansas traveled to face Texas Tech on Friday, falling 2-1 despite a strong second-half push where they outshot the Red Raiders 8-4. Sophomore forward Shira Elinav scored the lone goal just under the 80-minute mark.

Texas Tech controlled the match for most of the first half, leading in shots 8-2. The match continued to be held scoreless up until the 43rd minute when Gisselle Kozarski of the Red Raiders scored off an assist from Kirsten Davis to take a 1-0 lead.

In the second half, Kansas did what they’ve been doing all season, and that’s battle. On several occasions, the Jayhawks have had to fight while they’re down, but they embrace the battle every time.

Kansas came out in the second half with a stronger sense of urgency. They had a few opportunities that they weren’t able to capitalize on, but the offense looked more in rhythm.

Unfortunately for the Jayhawks, Texas Tech struck again around the 76-minute mark, this time with a goal from Davis, assisted by Jordie Harr. Despite the goal against the run of play, the Jayhawks didn’t lose their momentum going forward and now had a larger sense of urgency to produce a goal.

Once the final 10 minutes of play hit, Kansas flipped a switch on offense. Fighting the 2-0 deficit, the Jayhawks’ urgency took another notch up. Just under the 80-minute mark, Elinav found the net to make it a 2-1 match, assisted by sophomore forward Brie Severns and sophomore defender Moira Kelley.

Despite a strong push, Kansas didn’t come away with the victory. However, head coach Mark Francis praised his team’s efforts and grittiness in the tough loss.

“Our kids battled,” Francis told Kansas Athletics. “I’m proud of them. We did not give up when they scored the second goal. We got the one back and had a couple of good opportunities that we could not quite convert. I’m disappointed for the kids because I thought they battled and played really well today.”

Kansas will next host Texas on Thursday at 7 p.m. for the regular season finale. They will honor their seniors prior to the match.