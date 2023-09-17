When Kansas needed an answer to gain back momentum against Nevada, the Jayhawks called on Devin Neal.
The junior running back responded every single time, and ultimately it led Kansas to escape with a win and improve to 3-0 on the season.
It all started for Neal and the Jayhawks on the opening possession of the game, when Neal punched it in from three yards out to give Kansas a 7-0 lead.
After some untimely turnovers and penalties against Kansas, the game was tied at 17 late in the 3rd quarter, the Jayhawks needed an answer. Once again, Kansas called on its star running back. On the first play of the drive, junior quarterback Jalon Daniels connected with Neal for a 59-yard completion to set Kansas up on the Nevada 1-yard line. Neal would run it in for his second rushing touchdown of the night on the next play to put Kansas up 24-17.
However, Nevada refused to go away and after tying the game up one last time, Kansas would have to ask Neal to get into the end zone one more time and he did from three yards out to give Kansas a 31-24 lead. It would end up being the game-winning touchdown.
Overall on the night for Devin Neal, he had 17 carries for 89 yards and three touchdowns. He also had one catch for 59 yards. For the season, Neal has 40 carries for 303 yards and five touchdowns, and he’s averaging an astounding 7.6 yards per carry.
When asked postgame about how reliable Devin Neal was for them, head coach Lance Leipold said, “Devin was so reliable, so steady.”
Neal and the Jayhawks will look to continue their winning ways next week at home, as they kick off Big 12 play against newcomer BYU, on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 2:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.