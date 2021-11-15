Freshman running back Devin Neal was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, marking the first time a Jayhawks freshman has earned the honor. Neal is also only the 10th Jayhawk to earn the honor, and the first since 2019 when quarterback Carter Stanley won the award.
𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗹 𝗗𝗲𝗮𝗹 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗻 𝗡𝗲𝗮𝗹 ©@Dev_Neal23 has been named the @Big12Conference Offensive Player of the Week, becoming the first Kansas freshman to win the award.More → https://t.co/W0lxLAevxt pic.twitter.com/tThKlXuQ6s— Kansas Football (@KU_Football) November 15, 2021
Neal was key in the Jayhawks’ first away victory in conference play since 2008 and their first-ever victory in Austin, Texas against the Longhorns Saturday. He rushed for 143 yards on 24 attempts.
Neal also scored three touchdowns on the ground, including the Jayhawks’ touchdown in overtime, while also catching two receptions for 26 yards and a receiving touchdown. Neal is the first player this season to have 140+ rushing yards, three-plus rushing touchdowns, 25+ receiving yards and at least one receiving touchdown in the same game KU Athletics said.
Neal is also the first player since Tulane’s Cameron Carroll and first true freshman since Tulane’s Matt Forte in 2004 to accomplish such a feat, KU Athletics also added.
Neal and the Jayhawks will be back in action Saturday, Nov. 20 to face off with TCU in Fort Worth, Texas. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m.