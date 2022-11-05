Kansas football took home its sixth win of the season on Saturday, marking its first Bowl-eligible season since 2008, after a 37-16 victory over the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Although bowl eligibility is the main focus for Kansas fans, it’s hard to overlook just how impressive sophomore running back Devin Neal was in the win.
“I think it’s kind of ironic and special… that the hometown guy from Lawrence puts us into bowl eligibility.”
The Cowboys simply had no answer for the Lawrence, KS native, as Neal ran all over the OSU defense. Neal racked up 224 yards on the ground, along with 110 yards through the air, adding a rushing touchdown to his dominant performance.
Even though the stats are eye-opening, the team seemed to know that Neal was in for a huge game against the Cowboys even before taking the field. Coach Lance Leipold gave Neal a hint as to the workload he could expect against the Jayhawks’ Big 12 Conference rival.
“On the way here, they [Twitter] had Tony Sans’ 58 carries, and I’m sitting on the bus, and I saw it and I sent it to Devin. Kind of like ‘this might be one of those days,’” Leipold said. “He knew that he was going to be counted on in a lot of ways today.”
“He sent me that and Tony Sans came and talked to us a few weeks back and it was a special moment because as a running back, you kind of admire the stuff he was able to do,” Neal said. “When he sent me that, I kind of took that as ‘good luck’ and it meant a lot to me.”
Neal’s teammates and coaches knew he was due for a historic performance, and he delivered on those expectations. Neal became the first Jayhawk ever to rack up 200+ rushing yards to go with 100+ receiving yards in a game that only proved how special he is for the Jayhawks.
“Real deal Devin Neal: that’s what his name is,” senior safety Kenny Logan Jr. said. “Devin had a monster game. I appreciate Devin, I told him he was gonna have one before the game and all week that we needed him to play big, and he showed up and showed out tonight.”
Even more impressive: Neal recorded 100 yards after the catch against the Cowboys with countless plays evading tackles, spinning away from defenders to get as many yards as he could with his legs.
Kansas used Neal and the run game to its advantage, totalling 351 rush yards, complemented by senior quarterback Jason Bean’s 93 yards on the ground. The Jayhawks put up 554 total yards of offense in the game in what was a complete game from Kansas, highlighted by Neal’s dominance.
“The performance from Devin Neal I thought was just outstanding. We had kind of talked about that, that we were going to need him, he was going to have one of those games, and he answered that” Leipold said.
Neal wasn’t just critical for the Jayhawks against a conference rival, he’s been key for Kansas’ turnaround within the culture. Leipold added that the running back has always wanted to be a part of a great football program, specifically with the Jayhawks.
“It’s special because Devin Neal committed to the University of Kansas to be a Jayhawk, not necessarily who the coach was, so I’m cool with that. You need people that are determined to get programs turned around, and Devin Neal is definitely one of those.”
Neal and the Jayhawks head to Lubbock, TX to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.