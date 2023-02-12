In his debut with the San Antonio Spurs, former Kansas guard Devonte’ Graham put on a show with 31 points in a double overtime loss against the Detroit Pistons.
The NBA Trade Deadline consisted of a number of big moves. A more minor move involved Josh Richardson going from the San Antonio Spurs to the New Orleans Pelicans for four second-round picks and Graham.
Trading away Graham made sense for the Pelicans since he has had a down year with only 5.3 points per game on 36.8% shooting. This, combined with his massive contract, made the deal perfect for the Pelicans.
However, in the game against the Pistons, Graham became a different beast in his debut, scoring the most points in a debut of a Spurs player with 31 points. This point total is also the most off the bench since Jerry Stackhouse scored 33 with the Pistons in 1997. He also had the most 3-point attempts in a debut besides Opening Day in NBA History with 16 attempts.
Graham’s first points as a Spur came off a step-back three. He hit five more from deep after his opening bucket. Two of which were in crunch time. The first one tied the game at 107 with 3:21 left in the fourth quarter. The second one put the Spurs up 125-121 with 18.4 seconds left in the first overtime.
When asked about Graham’s performance, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich praised his new player.
“Well, that’s what he does,” said Popovich. “He’s a scorer, he’s a shooter, and he just walked into the gym playing with four guys he’s never played with before, and I thought he was wonderful.”
Devonte' is back in action against the Atlanta Hawks on Feb. 13 against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 6 p.m.