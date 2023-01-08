There was little doubt that the 2022 Gatorade Player of the Year and freshman guard Gradey Dick would be a star for Kansas, but to what extent? In the absence of several key players from last season’s National Championship team, Dick had big shoes to fill when joining the blue-blooded Jayhawks — but just three games into Big 12 Conference play, it seems as though he’s already filled them.
Ranking second on the team in points per game behind redshirt-junior and veteran forward Jalen Wilson, Dick led Kansas in its 76-62 win over West Virginia, tallying 16 points while sinking four three-point shots — a shot that was working in the Jayhawks’ favor on Saturday, going 11-for-24 from behind the arc. Six of these three-pointers rained down consecutively within the first six minutes of play.
“We made shots,” head coach Bill Self said. “We’ve had games where we’ve shot it well, but I don’t know that we’ve ever shot it six-for-six from three well. And it was all different guys.”
Dick has been no stranger to success from downtown, going 41-for-85 all season with a season-high of six against NC State on Nov. 23 and is second on the team behind redshirt-junior guard Dajuan Harris in three-point percentage with a minimum average of 30 minutes played per game at 46.2%.
The Mountaineers came out to a quick start, but their early lead didn’t last very long. With Dick’s back-to-back three-point jumpers helping kickstart a Kansas run to grab the lead, the Jayhawks end up never losing after starting down 6-2.
“Just coming out with energy,” Dick said postgame when asked about the team’s shooting success. “What we’ve been talking about in the locker room before games is when we come out of those sluggish games, we begin playing catch-up, and that’s where you kind of want to work on. I feel like obviously, you can’t really control shots, but we kind of did, so we kind of helped us up.”
Dick picked up two fouls within the first ten minutes of play but was quickly able to bounce back regardless.
“Just the short-term memory,” Dick said when asked how he stayed aggressive but still under control. “I went to the bench, and the coaches were in my ear, just talking about ‘when you get back in there, play smart, but obviously be aggressive on the offensive and defensive side,’ and that’s what I did when I went back in.”
Dick proved to be monumental in several aspects, including from the line. Going four-for-four on free throw attempts, three of which stemmed from attempts after being fouled shooting from deep. Dick has been the guy the Jayhawks want at the line all season, posting an 82% from the line thus far.
Saturday’s performance was the best conference showing for Dick thus far, and the best part about it? We’re just three games in.
Dick and the Jayhawks will be back in action in Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 10 against the Oklahoma Sooners. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. on ESPN2.