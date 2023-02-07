One of the biggest takeaways after Kansas men’s basketball’s loss to Iowa State on Saturday was the importance of helping out redshirt junior forward Jalen Wilson. With Wilson only scoring two points in the 88-80 win over Texas on Monday, the Jayhawks stepped up to take the weight off the veteran as freshman guard Gradey Dick and redshirt junior guard Dajuan Harris highlighted the team’s efforts.
Dick led Kansas with 21 points against the Longhorns, followed by Harris producing 17. By the final buzzer, five Jayhawks tallied double-digit point totals– A complete change of pace from Saturday’s performance of only Wilson scoring in the double-digits.
“Jalen’s been playing terrific this whole year, he’s player of the year,” Dick said. “He’d be the first to tell you that he’d rather not score 30 and get a loss than score 15, 20, whatever, and get a win…Score 80 points, whatever we scored and whatever he scored, it shows what we’re capable of.”
In the two worst Big 12 Conference losses for the Jayhawks, the common theme between the two was how Dick and Harris performed. In the 80-63 loss to TCU, Dick went 3-for-13 from the field to only record eight points, while Harris went scoreless on the day. In Saturday’s 68-53 loss to Iowa State, Dick went 2-for-6 for seven points, and Harris went 1-for-5 for two points.
“They get 38, and the most impressive stat of all of them is that Dajuan shot 16 shots,” head coach Bill Self said.
Going into Monday, Harris’ career-high on shot attempts sat at 13 from the season opener against Omaha.
“I asked him in the locker room, ‘Have you ever shot 16 shots in a game before,’ and he said ‘Yeah, I did once in fifth grade’... Fifth grade doesn’t count,” Self added. “That, to me, is we’re better when he’s aggressive. We’ve gone through several games this year, and I think it’s fatigue, where his energy level didn’t look like he was aggressive downhill… He needs to be in attack mode and aggressive all the time.”
Dick had seen some misfortunes from the field with the rest of the team, going a total of 4-for-14 across the Iowa State and Kansas State games, but the freshman succeeded in letting them fly on Monday night.
“Gradey hadn’t got a lot of looks lately, but was able to free up enough to put 21 on the board,” Self said.
Shooting was an overall struggle for Kansas on Saturday, but the Jayhawks found their groove against the Longhorns to go 32-for-65 from the field and produce 50 points in the paint compared to Saturday’s 16.
“The Iowa State game, I didn’t get in the paint at all, really, and today my main focus was getting downhill, and that’s what I did today,” Harris said.
“When you look at when we didn’t play well, we didn’t get points in the paint,” Self said. “It was encouraging to me that I thought everybody, with the exception of Jalen who’s the best at driving it downhill, drove it downhill and got paint touches.”
With the previous paint struggles, the two-day turnaround from the Iowa State game brought a hard emphasis on paint touches in practice for the Jayhawks, but how?
“A treadmill on the side,” Dick said with a laugh. “Turned on, all the way up… So if you don’t listen and do something wrong, you’re on the treadmill for a minute. That’s how we do it.”
Perhaps the treadmill method stays in use over the course of the week as the Jayhawks now look toward a road trip to Norman, Oklahoma to take on the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 12 p.m. on CBS.