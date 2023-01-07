Freshman guard Gradey Dick’s 16 points behind four-for-six shooting from behind the arc propelled Kansas to a 76-62 win over West Virginia.
The Jayhawks got off to a hot start from behind the arc, getting two three-pointers from Dick and one a piece from redshirt-junior guard Jalen Wilson and redshirt-junior guard Dajuan Harris. The four-for-five start from deep got Kansas out to a 14-8 lead.
The Jayhawks got even more production out of Harris, who made his ninth straight three-pointer across three games.
Junior guard Joseph Yesufu came into the game after missing the Texas Tech game with a hamstring injury and got a steal and layup to put the Jayhawks up 24-12.
Adams looked to continue his seven-game streak of scoring double figures and started his scoring his own 4-0 run to put Kansas up 28-16.
Kansas was able to get their lead up to 36-26 while keeping redshirt-senior guard Erik Stevenson, the Mountaineers’ leading scorer to just two points on one-for-eight shooting. However, the Jayhawks sent him to the line for a one-and-one when he was not looking towards the basket.
He would make both free throws to pull the Mountaineers within eight. However, that would end his scoring for the first half.
The Mountaineers did form a 7-0 run to pull within five with under a minute left in the half, but Adams got an offensive rebound that put him at the line where he made both to put Kansas up 42-35 at the break.
In a half that the Jayhawks shot seven-for-14 from deep, the seven point lead was small compared to the separation that they potentially could have created.
The second half started with both teams hitting a three-pointer and Adams finishing inside to ensure his eighth straight game scoring double figures.
Wilson was able to answer three West Virginia free throws with just one shot to put Kansas up 52-41.
The Jayhawks then got two productive spurts out of different individuals. First came Dick, who made a three-pointer, then made three free-throws after being fouled shooting from deep.
Sophomore guard Bobby Pettiford then later finished an and-one opportunity and then tipped in his own miss to put Kansas up 67-47.
The Jayhawks never looked back from there as they completed their second straight victory over West Virginia 76-62
Kansas improves to 14-1 on the year and 3-0 in Big 12 Conference play. They’ll pick up again when they host Oklahoma on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m.