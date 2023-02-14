Freshman Gradey Dick's career-high 26 points gave the Jayhawks everything they needed to beat Oklahoma State 87-76 on Tuesday night.
Former Jayhawk, junior guard Bryce Thompson started the game off nicely for the Cowboys. He made two of his first three shots in the first four minutes. The Jayhawks weathered the storm however, and led 11-9 at the under-16 timeout.
The Cowboys didn’t slow down offensively after the break. Thompson broke double figures, and senior forward Kalib Boone had six points at the under-12 break in the first half. The pair took 10 of the first 11 shots. The ball dominance of the pair helped the Cowboys go up 19-16.
Redshirt junior forward Jalen Wilson, Kansas’ leading scorer, picked up his second foul with 10:16 to go in the first half. He went to the bench with seven points. The Cowboys continued to attack Kansas, and led 24-20 with 7:45 to go in the first half.
Boone and Thompson both reached 14 points in 16 minutes of action. The Cowboy offense consisted of a lot of post entries to Boone, who was backing down Kansas big men easily.
Sophomore KJ Adams Jr. and Ernest Udeh Jr. each picked up two fouls before the under-four break in the first half. The Jayhawks held a narrow 33-32 lead going into that timeout.
The Jayhawks started the game 1-for-9 from deep, and couldn’t seem to get it going. However, the Jayhawks willed their way into a decent shooting half. Junior guard Joseph Yesufu and Dick each made a three to put Kansas up 39-37 at the half.
Thompson and Boone combined for 30 of the 37 first half points for Oklahoma State.
The second half started with Dick opening up a perfect 3-for-3 from the floor. Two of those three were from deep, and guided Kansas to a 54-46 lead.
The Jayhawks were not all positive to open up the half, as Adams, Udeh and Wilson all picked up their third foul before the 16 minute mark.
Kansas had to go a short period without redshirt junior guard Dajuan Harris, who played all 20 first half minutes. Despite the injury, the Jayhawks built a 64-53 lead behind McCullar and Dick getting some timely buckets to fall.
When Harris returned, the Jayhawks were doing the bare minimum to keep the Cowboys at a safe distance. Wilson got into the game and tried to get his shot off, which occupied a lot of the Cowboy’s defensive attention.
McCullar continued to get timely baskets, as he had 15 points with 6:49 to go in the game when Kansas led 70-61.
Gradey Dick buried another three, his fourth of the game, giving him 26 points.
Wilson’s impact was easy to see when he drove into the lane, taking most of the Cowboys defense with him. He found Harris wide open, who buried the three-pointer to put Kansas up 76-64, their largest lead up to that point.
The Cowboys scored the next four points, keeping them in the game.
Both teams then traded buckets, pulling the Cowboys within seven at 78-71.
A wild sequence ensued shortly after. The Jayhawks were running low on the shot clock when Dick tried to launch another three. However, it was stripped from him before he got it off. He chased the ball down right in front of head coach Bill Self and launched a desperation shot as the shot clock expired.
Adams was ready for a miss, as Dick's shot hit the rim, and Adams bought the Jayhawks another possession after a close out of bounds call. With 2:27 to go, it was Jayhawks ball with a seven point lead.
The Cowboys forced a 5-second violation despite Self pleading with referees that he called a timeout before the violation.
McCullar got a nice block on Boone, but then went down hurt as the Jayhawks brought the ball up.
With 1:49 left in the game, Wilson proved why he's a national player of the year candidate. He grabbed a tough offensive rebound and finished the shot through a foul. He made the free throw, putting Kansas up 10.
The Jayhawks controlled the rest of the game, and are now back in a tie at the top of the Big 12 Conference standings.
The Jayhawks play again next Saturday, Feb. 18 at 3 p.m. when they welcome Baylor.