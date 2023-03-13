After the Jayhawks were not granted the No.1 seed in the Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament, many, including sophomore forward KJ Adams, were in disbelief. The Jayhawks’ resume that included 17 quad one wins was not evaluated by the committee to the extent that they thought it would be.
Not playing close to home when the opportunity was there is obviously disappointing for the Jayhawks. However, that is just the beginning of their disappointment; playing in the West Region, they’ll be closer to other teams in the region in Las Vegas.
Kansas’ most likely Elite Eight opponents are west coast teams in No.2 seed UCLA and No.3 seed Gonzaga. Kansas may also see No.5 seed Saint Mary's in the Sweet 16.
Seeing those three teams in Las Vegas would be the worst case scenario for Jayhawk fans trying to establish their presence in a city.
Between the lines, the draw doesn’t look much prettier for the Jayhawks. Five of the West Region’s teams are in the top 11 NET rankings.
Houston, who beat out the Jayhawks for the Midwest Region’s No.1 seed, tests very well in NET and KenPom, as they sit atop of both rankings.
Regardless, Kansas has some tough basketball ahead, and has seen tough stretches all throughout conference play this season. The Jayhawks haven’t even beaten Howard or the winner of Illinois or Arkansas to go to Las Vegas yet.
Howard may be where Kansas got the luckiest draw. While two First Four games haven’t been played as Alabama and Purdue await their No. 16 seed opponents, the Jayhawks’ game versus Howard has the biggest spread in the entire tournament at 21.5 according to FanDuel.
The winner of Arkansas and Illinois won’t be an easy task, but most second round games are tough.
Arkansas has one of the most young and talented teams in the country, as they ranked second in their 2022 recruiting class. Those freshmen haven’t had the best season, but a win at Kentucky suggests that they can be just as explosive as anyone. They’re a similar team to the 2021 USC team that trounced Kansas in the second round.
Jayhawk fans certainly don’t want to see another season end with a loss to the Razorbacks.
Meanwhile, head coach Bill Self certainly doesn’t want to lose to his previous stop as a head coach in Illinois, even if it was over 20 years ago. The two teams scrimmaged before the season, and both teams likely look way different as most college basketball teams do from October to March.
The Jayhawks are going to have a tough task if they’re going to make the Final Four. Having the No.1 strength of schedule, and experience doing just that are going to help them. However, it could’ve been a bit easier for them.
All of the talk of NET Rankings and strength of schedule goes away when the Jayhawks tip off at 1 p.m. on Thursday against Howard in Des Moines, Iowa.