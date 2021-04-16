Director of Athletics Travis Goff will start the national search for the next head football coach at the University of Kansas.
In an email to Williams Fund donors, Goff said that he met with interim head coach Emmett Jones and the football student-athletes to inform them of this decision. Jones will be a candidate in the search process, Goff said.
"As I indicated last week, we have taken a diligent approach to evaluating all aspects of our football program in order to identify the best path forward," Goff said in the email. "That has included observing, listening and asking questions regarding the characteristics and attributes that are needed in the next head football coach at the University of Kansas."
Goff also noted that coach Jones has done an "outstanding" job in the interim role and he is thankful for his leadership. Still, KU and Goff will be evaluating all their options.
"A thorough national search will ensure we find the ideal fit to lead this program into the future and I am very confident we will do just that," Goff said. "We will take the time necessary to identify our next head coach and ask for your patience and support during this important chapter for Kansas Football."