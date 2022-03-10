Kansas men’s basketball dominated West Virginia in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament 87-63, spearheaded by a dominant team performance down low in numerous facets.
Kansas dominated West Virginia in the paint, outsourcing the Mountaineers 48-22, in rebounding, with a 21 rebound difference at 48-27, while also attacking them at the rim and only allowing 22 points down low along with with the 27 rebounds.
“I thought we were able to affect some shots and making sure you’re contesting them. Everybody was flying around,” super-senior forward Mitch Lightfoot said of the defensive effort down low. “You saw CB [Christian Braun] down there and he was contesting shots as at the rim as well. I think that’s something to do with taking away some of the confidence at the rim.”
Lightfoot, along with Braun, put on impressive performances. Lightfoot put in a solid 23 minutes off the bench as he recorded 10 points along with five rebounds and blocks. Braun recorded 11 points and career-high 14 rebounds.
“You know, CB is a terrific rebounding guard, but he was especially good tonight,” Self said of Braun’s rebounding performance.
“That's always a key against them for us is to rebound. They're a really good rebounding team,” Braun said. “I got some early so I just saw some lanes open up for me to get some rebounds. But yeah, we did a good job of blocking out and a lot of them kind of just dropped in my hands. So we did a better job rebounding.”
Lightfoot stepped up into a larger role against the Mountaineers mostly because of the injury status of senior forward David McCormack, who has been hampered with a foot injury all season. Although McCormack still scored nine points, he only played 10 minutes, less than half of his average of 21.7 per game.
Lightfoot said he went into this game with the mentality of giving McCormack as much rest as he could get in possible preparation for a semi-final matchup.
“It's next man up. Enabling him to take some time is a big thing,” Lightfoot said. “We need to win these out here and we need to be our best, and he’s not his best. Enabling him to be his best is my job.”
Kansas will return to the court on Friday to face TCU in the semi-finals of the Big 12 Tournament. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.