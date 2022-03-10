Led by a strong first half, Kansas men’s basketball defeat West Virginia 87-63 in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament Thursday. In the Jayhawks’ strong first half, they outscored West Virginia 41-19 and held the Mountaineers to 5-31 shooting.
Senior guard Ochai Agbaji led the Jayhawks’ with 18 points, followed by strong efforts from junior guard Christian Braun and redshirt sophomore forward Jalen Wilson, who had 11 and 15, respectively. Braun also grabbed 14 rebounds for a double-double. Super-senior forward Mitch Lightfoot also had a strong game, recording 10 points with five rebounds and five blocks in 23 minutes of work.
The Jayhawks got out to a quick 4-0 lead before the pace slowed down a bit, but a lob from Braun to Agbaji spanked some momentum. Afterwards, Lightfoot blocked a shot that led to a transition three for Agbaji. After a missed shot by the Mountaineers on the other end, Lightfoot picked up another basket before West Virginia called a timeout trailing 11-2 with 15:17 left in the half.
While Kansas shot 4-6 early, West Virginia shot a cold 0-6 while the only points they had came off of free throws.
Kansas continued to apply the defensive pressure and had held the Mountaineers to a dismal 1-13 shooting by the 11:25 mark. And after only making one field goal in his last outing, Agbaji had already amassed nine points on 4-5 shooting with the Jayhawks in front 17-4.
Things got out of hand for the Mountaineers after that as senior guard Taz Sherman picked up a technical, followed by two straight technicals on coach Bob Huggins, who got ejected after. Wilson made five of six three throw shots awarded to the Jayhawks to extend the lead to 24-4 just under 10 minutes left in the first.
Although the Mountaineers managed to find some more offensive consistency, Kansas kept pace and still held a 31-11 lead with 5:47 left.
The rest of the half saw the two more even than they had been all game long with both squads locking down defensively. The two combined for only 18 points the rest of the half and Kansas headed into the locker room with a sizable 41-19 lead.
Agbaji spearheaded the offensive effort with 11 points, but the defense remained the story of the opening half with the Jayhawks holding West Virginia to a mere 16% from the field on 5-31 shooting.
West Virginia opened the second half on a quick 7-0 run to narrow the lead to 41-26 by the 18:20 mark of the second half. Agbaji ended that run a bit later though on an and-one layup, where he would also sink the free throw.
Kansas continued to stay even with West Virginia despite timely West Virginia threes from Sherman, who despite not scoring in the first half, had 10 in the second half by the 11:55 mark. Despite Sherman leading the Mountaineers in the second, Kansas kept it sizable lead and had it at 57-39.
Although two straight turnovers from the Jayhawks led to four quick transition points for West Virginia to bring the lead back down to 14 with 11:17 left. Kansas responded immediately with four quick points of its own to extend the lead back to 18.
Kansas took over the game afterwards and the lead stayed above 20 for the majority of the rest of the game and the Jayhawks eventually closed out the 87-63 win to move onto the semifinals.
Kansas will play TCU in the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament on Friday. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.