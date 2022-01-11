Kansas women’s basketball secured its first win in Fort Worth, Texas since Feb. 2013 against TCU Monday night. And its first Big 12 Conference win of the season, 78-72.

The Jayhawks turned the Horned Frogs’ first quarter struggles into points early-on, setting the tone for the rest of the contest.

Junior guard Zakaiyah Franklin put Kansas on the scoreboard first with back-to-back threes, catapulting the Jayhawks to a quick 6-0 lead over the Horned Frogs. Kansas’ defense coupled with TCU’s offensive woes kept the Frogs scoreless until sophomore guard Aja Holmes nailed a three with 7:19 to go in the first quarter.

Other than Holmes’ three, TCU’s offense was stone cold through the remainder of the first quarter, as it only tallied nine points. Kansas’ strong interior defense continuously clogged TCU’s path to the rim, forcing the Frogs to take outside shots and shoot a mere 25% from the field.

On the other end of the floor, Kansas separated itself, shooting a consistent 44% from the field and scoring 11 points off seven TCU turnovers. Junior guard Holly Kersgeiter drained her second three of the game at the buzzer to put Kansas up 22-9 going into the second quarter.

TCU’s offense gained some life at the start of the second – canning two quick threes to cut Kansas’ lead to just nine. Redshirt sophomore guard Chandler Prater tried to put an end to TCU’s run with a three of her own, extending Kansas’ lead to 27-15.

Even with the extra effort from the Frogs, capitalizing on turnovers proved to be the difference in the half, as Kansas scored 15 points off turnovers and TCU only scored nine.

The Frogs only tied the game once at 45 with four minutes to go in the third quarter, but Prater saved the day once again for the Jayhawks. She stopped on a dime and hit a quick jumper to extend Kansas’ lead back to two.

TCU did not fully recover from their slow start to Monday’s matchup. Kansas stayed in control and maintained the lead it established early in the first quarter for the remainder of the game.

Kersgeiter led the way for Kansas with 15 points, while Franklin and Prater tallied 13 apiece on the night. The win puts Kansas at 10-2 on the season and 1-1 in conference play.

Kansas continues Big 12 play against No. 13 Texas in Austin on Wednesday at 7 p.m.