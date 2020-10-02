Kansas soccer shut out Kansas State in Manhattan 1-0 to extend its record to 3-0-0 on the season. The Jayhawks' lone goal came in the 60th minute after senior forward Mandi Duggan found the back of the net on an assist from junior midfielder Rylan Childers.
Kansas is unbeaten in its last 12 matches against Big 12 opponents dating back to Oct. 10, 2019, and has shut out every team so far this year.
“It feels amazing actually," Duggan said of the Jayhawks' undefeated start. "I think 3-0-0 is a great result and it just shows how hard we work as a team and how we don’t give up, even if our technical ability in the final third needs a little bit of adjustment.”
On Friday, the first half ended 0-0, but both teams started off aggressive.
This led Kansas State to some trouble in the 39th minute, as sophomore midfielder Shae Turner received a yellow card after shoving a Kansas defender at midfield. On the other side, Kansas senior midfielder Ceri Holland was on top of her game in the first half, gaining several free kick opportunities from different parts of the field.
"All of the [Big 12] games have been physical, so it’s not really that different," Kansas coach Mark Francis said. "But yeah, it’s an in-state rivalry, so it’s always going to be a little bit chippy, but not dirty I didn’t think.”
The first half for the Jayhawks was highlighted by three corner kicks — two of which resulted in shots on goal from Holland. Similarly to senior midfielder Kathryn Castro’s go ahead goal a week ago, Holland's shot was 30 yards back, but missed off the upper left post.
The Wildcats also had a rookie in net for Friday’s game. Redshirt freshman goalkeeper Cameron Illingworth made her collegiate debut and was a threat as a defensive stopper for the Wildcats early on.
"I was so nervous coming onto the field, but I was trying my best just to hide it as best as I could,” Illingworth said.
K-State senior midfielder Brookelynn Entz, who holds the school record for most career goals at 10, led the Wildcats in the first 45 minutes. It seemed as if the Wildcats were going to take an early 1-0 lead after Entz struck a rocket in the 13th minute, but the shot barely missed the top of the net.
Later, in the 59th minute, K-State had a wide open attacking field ahead of them. The Wildcats were just shy of taking the lead after sophomore forward Kyler Goins took an uncontested shot on goal.
One minute following K-State’s attempt, the Jayhawks answered back with their own, finally breaking through. Duggan netted her first goal of the season, chipping in a shot just inside the penalty box. Duggan now sits at nine career goals.
"We went in at halftime and talked about how in the final third our technical ability had to get a little bit cleaner, and we had to pay attention to the small details," Duggan said. "You know Rylan made such a good pass across and I just came across, and honestly I just shot it and it went into the net, so that’s pretty cool.”
Kansas will go on the road again next week as the Jayhawks travel down to Waco, Texas, next Friday to face Baylor. Match time is set for 7 p.m.