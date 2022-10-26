When most college basketball fans think of Durham, North Carolina, they think of Cameron Indoor Stadium and the program that has been built at Duke University.
However, two players from Durham looked the way of a different college basketball blue blood when choosing their college. Sophomore guard Bobby Pettiford Jr. and freshman guard MJ Rice now call the University of Kansas home.
Pettiford, who was on the national championship team last year, was someone Rice could reach out to when making his decision to go to Kansas.
“When coach first started recruiting him I was able to kind of let him know how things go, what coach likes, how he likes to pick on you day in day being a freshman,” Pettiford said.
The two played against each other a lot in middle school, according to Pettiford, so the pair have known each other for a while.
The pair were close to playing together for Team CP3, NBA All-Star point guard Chris Paul’s AAU program, but a knee injury to Rice prevented that from happening.
Despite the injury, Pettiford said that Rice “was always around… we always worked out together so we kind of have some chemistry there.”
This year will be the first time that the Durham natives will get the chance to be on the same team.
Rice said that Pettiford has “always been my brother,” and that he’s “got love for him.”
“Even before when I was on my visit, he just wanted me to come and be a part of something big, something bigger than me.”
With last season and this fall being riddled with injuries for Pettiford, he has looked to his teammates for support.
Pettiford says he felt 100% healthy “a week or two ago,”, as he missed the first few weeks of official practice with a hamstring injury.
“He knows when stuff gets serious I’m there for him,” Rice said of Pettiford.
Rice ended his high school career at Prolific Prep in California, where former Jayhawk Josh Jackson and 2021 NBA Draft second overall pick Jalen Green played as well.
“I’m more than just a getting downhill type guy,” Rice said.
He also wants to be seen creating for others, making good decisions, being more disciplined and shooting the ball.
“The system I came into, my game has to be more than just driving,” Rice said.
Head coach Bill Self has compared Rice to former Jayhawk Wayne Selden Jr. “Athletically, they’re almost identical,” said Self
“I think his role will be totally different in February than it is now,” Self said.
Pettiford, also hoping to find a role as he comes back, wants to “guard 94 feet”.
“In the times that he's been healthy, he’s looked pretty impressive,” Self said.
Pettiford and Rice will both be looking for valuable roles in a deep backcourt, and look forward to having a fellow Durham product by their side while doing so.