Kansas football landed two important transfers on Sunday night landing senior defensive lineman Eddie Wilson according to Wilson's Twitter page and sophomore Trevor Wilson according to JayhawkSlant. These two will become the first transfers from Buffalo as Kansas football coach Lance Leipold brought over some staff along with himself from the Buffalo program to Kansas.
I would like to thank every coach who took time out to recruit me and give me an opportunity to play for their institution. With that being said I am proud to announce that I will be joining coach leipold at the University of Kansas #RockChalk @CoachLeipold pic.twitter.com/OMJFk6k4bK— Eddie Wilson (@ed2litt) May 30, 2021
Eddie Wilson will provide much needed experience and size to Kansas as he brings experience that many current players on the Kansas roster have not had. At 6’4 and 325 pounds, he brings a lot of strength that puts constant pressure on opposing defenses.
At his time in upstate New York, Eddie Wilson played in over 30 games for the Bulls and was also named to the All-MAC Third Team in 2020. He has also appeared in two bowl games and has recorded tackles in each of those games. Despite the shortened season in 2020, Wilson made a total of 21 tackles including two tackles for loss. He also had one sack last season, that sack being against Akron on December 12.
Meanwhile, Trevor Wilson will provide speed for a young Kansas receiver squad as he had a nice freshman season at Buffalo. The 5’11 185 pounder from Tallahassee, FL had 16 catches for 319 yards in seven games while also scoring three touchdowns. He was a serious deep threat for Buffalo as he also had a 78-yard touchdown against Miami on November 10th.
Trevor Wilson will bring speed to a Kansas offense that finished last in the Big 12 in total offense. He also has some connection to the NFL as his late father Robert played wide receiver in the NFL for five seasons for the Seahawks and the Saints.
These players may not be the last to come from Buffalo to Kansas, as coach Leipold and the Jayhawks will continue to build their roster in the coming weeks and months. With summer practices approaching, the Jayhawks will be looking forward to some familiar and new faces for the 2021 season.