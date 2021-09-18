Kansas volleyball hosted the Missouri State Bears Friday night, coming out with a 3-0 victory to go 2-0 in the Jayhawk Classic.
In the match, the Jayhawks were on fire offensively, and it seemed KU had finally found its footing on offense. Sophomore setter Elise McGhie has been instrumental to Kansas’s success as of late and appeared to assist on every Kansas kill as her near perfect placement on her sets allowed for the outside hitters to get full contact on the ball.
“She’s a really good human being first, great teammate, loves to compete. She’ll be in the gym everyday trying to get better,” said head coach Ray Bechard. “She’s capable of running the offense at a high level.”
McGhie recorded 22 assists in just three sets in Friday’s match against the Bears, leading to a sweep at home to improve KU’s record to 7-3 on the season. This added to her already 112 assists through the previous four wins for Kansas, as McGhie has been a spark plug for Kansas’ offense.
The Kansas City, Missouri native has impacted this Jayhawk team, even if it doesn’t show in the stat sheet. Her ability to know exactly where the ball needs to be for her teammates to capitalize on their attack is crucial if Kansas wants to succeed deep into the season.
The Jayhawks had a strong offensive outing to start this match, opening with a .353 hitting percentage to end the first set, and the efficiency didn’t stop there. Kansas would go on to record a .330 hitting percentage in its sweep of Missouri State with 14 attack errors.
Kansas has now hit for a .300 hitting percentage or better in each of its last five games, all since opening at home against Delaware. The Jayhawks have also won all five games and have lost only one set of 16 played, thanks partly to their offensive efficiency of late.
Not only is McGhie setting her teammates up for success, but she’s also adding to the team’s total kills. McGhie tallied nine kills during the Jayhawks’ five-game win streak, giving her team a lift in both assists and kills.
“[She played] extremely steady tonight, great location, provided really good command of the offense, so really excited with how she played,” Bechard said.
Elise McGhie and the Jayhawks take on the Albany Great Danes at 11 a.m. Saturday to close out the Jayhawk Classic.