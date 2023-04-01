Kansas baseball picked up its third straight win Saturday at Hoglund Ballpark with a 13-6 win over Baylor behind three hits and four RBIs from senior catcher Cole Elvis.
After junior starting pitcher Sam Ireland got through the first inning, only facing four batters, the Jayhawks went to work offensively. After two singles to start the inning, Elvis hit a double off the centerfield wall to bring in the game's first run.
Junior designated hitter Janson Reeder then hit a sacrifice fly to left to bring in the second run, and Kansas took a 2-0 lead into the second inning.
Both teams went quietly in the second inning, but the Bears woke up in the third. Junior center fielder Kobe Andrade hit a triple to bring home the first run for the visitors. A fielder’s choice tied the game up and brought up sophomore third baseman Hunter Teplansky, who hit a solo shot to put Baylor up 3-2.
In the bottom of the third, the Jayhawks responded to tie the game back up at three. Reeder got his second RBI without recording a hit after grounding out to first, bringing home Kodey Shojinaga, who was at third due to another double from Elvis.
Ireland produced a quick fourth inning to keep the score tied, setting up a big inning for Kansas. Junior lefty Cam Caley came in to relieve Baylor, and Kansas pounced on him early. Redshirt sophomore third baseman Michael Brooks and freshman right fielder Jackson Kline got aboard, and Shojinaga hit a double to bring them both home to reclaim the lead at 5-3.
Elvis continued to have a stellar day in his third trip to the plate, doubling the lead with a home run to center. He was 3-for-3 with two doubles and the home run up to that point.
Baylor put up a run in the fifth to trim the deficit after Teplansky batted in another run with a single. The Jayhawks loaded the bases in their half of the fifth, but Kline struck out looking to end the inning.
To start the sixth, the Jayhawks went to the bullpen, bringing in junior reliever Thaniel Trumper. Ireland’s day ended with five innings pitched, giving up four runs on four hits and three walks. He recorded two strikeouts in the 92-pitch start.
Redshirt sophomore center fielder Mike Koszewski made a nice catch on what looked like it would be a bloop single for Baylor to help Trumper record his second out. He made it through the sixth, only conceding a two-out walk.
Shojinaga recorded his fourth hit of the day in the bottom of the sixth and was batted in with a single by left fielder Chase Jans to bring the lead up to 8-4. He finished the day with three singles and two RBIs
The Jayhawks took advantage of the first error of the game as redshirt sophomore catcher Jake English put down a nice bunt to the Baylor pitcher, Adam Muirhead, who rushed the throw to first and threw it wildly to bring in Koszewski, who started the play at second. Brooks went from first to third, and was brought in on a sacrifice fly by Kline to make it 10-4. Reeder batted in English to cap off the three-run inning.
The Bears scored two runs in the top of the eighth, but Kansas ended the inning with a 6-4-3 double play to limit the damage and maintain a five-run lead at 11-6.
The Jayhawks added two more insurance runs in the eight and held Baylor scoreless to seal the series win.
Kansas will have a chance to sweep the series with a win on Sunday when the two teams meet again at 1 p.m. at Hoglund Ballpark.