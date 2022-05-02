With the NBA Playoffs underway and the opening round almost at its end, two teams have started to separate themselves amongst the rest. The Philadelphia 76ers and the Golden State Warriors both won their respective series in dominant fashion with former Kansas men’s basketball players, center Joel Embiid and forward Andrew Wiggins, having solid performances for their teams.
Embiid
Embiid finished his first round against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday in a 132-97 blowout win to close the series in six games. Embiid made sure to end the series in Toronto and avoid a game 7 finale after leading the series 3-0.
The MVP candidate put up MVP numbers in the series-clinching game 6, tallying 33 points and 10 rebounds, while anchoring the defensive end with three blocks and two steals. But Thursday’s game wasn’t the only scoring outburst for the five-time All Star.
Despite his performance in game 6, Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion against the Raptors, sidelining the big man indefinitely. The 76ers may be without Embiid for the entirety of the second round as he deals with these injuries, along with a torn ligament in his right thumb suffered earlier in the season.
Embiid averaged 26.2 points and 11.3 rebounds per game, all while shooting over 50% from the field, in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals. The Cameroon native stacked up three 30+ point games and had double-digit rebounds in all but one game in the first round.
Up next for the 76ers is the No. 1-seed Miami Heat, who beat the Atlanta Hawks in five games in the first round. The Heat are the second-best defense in terms of points per game allowed, so the 76ers will have to grind for open shots against an elite defense to advance to the Conference Finals.
Wiggins
Wiggins faced the No. 6 Denver Nuggets in the first round, just his second time in the playoffs in his eight-year career. The Warriors also had a 3-0 series lead but closed out the series in five games after a 102-98 win on Wednesday.
The first-time All-Star put up solid numbers in the closeout game, with 12 points, five rebounds and two assists during 23 minutes of action. It is the first time in his career advancing past the first round of the playoffs.
In the series, Wiggins averaged 14 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while shooting over 50% from both the field and the three-point line. He nearly recorded his first career playoff double-double in Game 1, with a 16-point, nine-rebound performance.
The No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies will be the Warriors’ next opponent. With an impending matchup against the second highest scoring team in the league, Wiggins’ role is expected to be more prominent in order to advance to the Conference Finals.