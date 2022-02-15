Philadelphia 76ers center and former Jayhawk Joel Embiid had a career night Saturday, finishing with a triple-double of 40 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists. This marked his fourth career triple-double and the 76ers’ first 40-point triple-double since 1968.
Embiid added a highlight dunk over one of the league's top interior defenders and ex-Texas Longhorn center Jarrett Allen. Being able to finish that type of dunk is something Embiid has dreamed about for some time now.
“It was crazy, it was cool,” Embiid said. “I was finally able to make my dreams come true.”
Embiid continues to make a strong case for this year's league MVP, as he is currently ranked second in the Kia MVP Ladder as of Feb. 11. This year, he is averaging 29 points, 11.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. Saturday’s win also marks Embiid’s 31st-consecutive game scoring at least 25 points.
“I wanted to come out be aggressive, you know, make plays for myself and my teammates and obviously do whatever it takes to win.” Embiid said.
Embiid and superstar guard James Harden will take the court together for the first time after a league-altering trade that ultimately sent former 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons to Brooklyn for Harden.
Harden is averaging a near triple-double this season with 22.5 points, eight rebounds and 10.2 assists per game. The duo of Harden and Embiid will definitely be one to be feared in the league.
The 76ers have two more games before the All-Star break: they play at home versus the Boston Celtics on Tuesday before hitting the road to face the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.
Embiid plays in his fifth All-Star game after the two-game stretch this week.