Kansas football coach Lance Leipold answered questions Monday morning prior to the Friday night season-opener against Tennessee Tech.
Leadership
Leipold has honed in on a couple of players on both sides of the ball as veteran leaders of this team. These players have not only excelled on the field during the offseason, but have also quickly brought the team together off the field.
One key player Leipold mentioned was star senior defensive back Kenny Logan Jr. Entering the 2022 season on the All-Big 12 Conference First-Team roster, Logan has been the cornerstone of the Jayhawk defense during his time at Kansas.
When asked about Logan, Leipold mentioned that the defensive back is never satisfied.
“All I am saying is that you can be on these lists, and you can have things happen, but if you get content with those, you are never going to have the season you anticipate,” Leipold said. “I am very pleased that Kenny has realized this in the past couple of weeks.”
Another name that Leipold has penciled in is junior receiver Luke Grimm. Catching three touchdowns last season, Grimm looks to bolster this wide receiver group with a strong presence on and off the field.
Optimism
Leipold’s first go-around as skipper was highlighted by wins over South Dakota and Texas. Since last spring, Leipold has added 14 transfers, including players from Ohio State, Michigan State, Purdue and Minnesota.
Leipold has mentioned that these players have all been performing exceptionally well in all OTA’s. He noted that all of them have bought into the mindset and culture of this year’s Kansas football team.
“Being the best version of yourself first, control what you can, and then the other stuff will take care of itself,” Leipold said. “Execution and all the little things that we look at during practice will pay off when it comes Friday night for these new guys.”
Kansas has suffered no injuries this offseason, producing a fully healthy roster going into Friday night’s game.
When asked about the upcoming matchup with Tennessee Tech, Leipold noted that playing FCS schools is no joke.
“When you play an FCS school, there is not as much knowledge on them. Coordinators change, and that can bring things that you are not ready to see scheme-wise,” Leipold said. “A lot of different things can happen in college football, so being sound in all three phases will be very important for us to get off to a good started.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. against Tennessee Tech at David Booth Memorial Stadium on Friday, Sept. 2.