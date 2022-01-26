The University Daily Kansan’s sports podcast, also known as “Wave the Wheat,” returned to campus on Jan. 26. In the first episode of the spring semester, host Jaxson Reed sat down with freshmen UDK sports writers Carter Mackinnon and Tyler DiDomenico.
The trio began the episode by diving into how both writers picked the University of Kansas as their school of choice. Mackinnon went on to describe the first time he stepped on the Lawrence campus, saying it instantly felt like home.
DiDomenico and Mackinnon also discussed their current roles with the Kansan as well as some of their favorite articles they have produced so far. Both writers have been on the sports staff since the beginning of their freshman year and have covered a wide variety of sports.
The three discussed a plethora of off-season changes in the football world, as coach Lance Leipold and Kansas football have recently made a splash in the transfer portal. The conversation led to predictions of what’s to come in the Big 12 Conference next season, as it is rapidly approaching.
Reed, Mackinnon and DiDomenico also recapped the Bills versus Chiefs AFC Divisional Round matchup, which all three writers attended in person. They considered the idea of the NFL changing their overtime rules in the future, a subject that was brought into question after the Chiefs’ thrilling overtime victory over the Bills.
In traditional “Wave the Wheat” fashion, the trio ended the episode by discussing which sports venues that they have not been to yet.
To hear the rest of what went down on the most recent episode of “Wave the Wheat,” the series is now available on Spotify.