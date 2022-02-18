In this week’s episode of the Kansan Sports podcast “Wave the Wheat,” two freshman students from the University of Kansas, Jake Davis and Adam Palacios, sit down with host Jaxson Reed.
This week marks the 16th episode of the podcast, which started off with Davis and Palacios explaining their background. Following that, they described what they love so much about Kansas and why it has the feel of “home” to them.
Being from the Dallas area, Palacios described what it’s like to be a Dallas Cowboys fan, which segued into Davis, a Wisconsin native, talking about his fandom for the Green Bay Packers. All three, who are very passionate sports fans, bantered back and forth about their respective teams.
Palacios added that his love for the Cowboys started at a young age, as his father raised him to watch the team. Davis, however, simply wanted to cheer for who everyone else cheered for, which of course was Green Bay.
The conversation then drifted into talking about this year's basketball season wrapping up as Kansas men’s and women’s basketball get closer to post-season play.
The three debated the main reasons for each team’s recent success, mentioning excellent guard play along with great shooting from graduate guard Julie Brosseau and junior center Taiyanna Jackson.
In “Wave the Wheat'' fashion, the trio ended the episode discussing what sporting venue they wanted to go to the most, if given the choice. Madison Square Garden in New York was the runaway answer this time around.
For more on this special episode of the Kansan Sports podcast, tune into Spotify.