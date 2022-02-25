In this week’s episode of Kansan Sports podcast “Wave the Wheat,” Kansas journalism alumni and 247Sports beat writer Michael Swain joins the show.
This week marked the 17th episode of the show, which Swain began by discussing his favorite memory of covering Kansas men's basketball during the 2018 Final Four.
Swain also touched on his time with Iowa State, where he briefly covered Cyclone athletics before returning to Lawrence to cover the Jayhawks for 247Sports. The former Jayhawk said he loved his time in Ames covering Iowa State football and enjoyed getting to cover the team when it made the Big 12 Championship.
The conversation moved to talk about Kansas men’s basketball, as the pair discussed recent injury news regarding super-senior guard Remy Martin and senior forward David McCormack. Kansas’ big man has been dealing with a foot injury for several weeks.
Swain said Kansas has the potential to go to the Final Four, but there is also a plethora of different outcomes for this team, going on to say that this team could make the Final Four, or lose in the second round. The door is wide open for this team.
In traditional “Wave the Wheat” style, Swain ended the podcast by saying he would love to pay a visit to Tiger Stadium at LSU. Being a Golden State Warriors fan, he would also love to watch a game at the Chase Center, the team’s new arena in San Francisco.
The 17th episode of “Wave the Wheat” is available on Spotify.