In the 18th episode of “Wave the Wheat,” Kansas alumni and Kansas football and basketball beat writer for the Kansas City Star, Jesse Newell, joins the show.
Newell began the show talking about his current opinions on Kansas men's basketball as the team closes out its regular season play this weekend. Newell added that Kansas has the pieces to be a good team, but there are certainly things it can work on to become better for the most important time of year: March.
Reed and Newell broke down the Jayhawks’ most recent loss at the hands of the TCU Horned Frogs on Tuesday. Newell mentioned that 40 minutes is not an ample amount of time for one team to prove who is better, but that TCU put together the more complete 40 minutes in that game, coming away with the upset win in Fort Worth, Texas.
The former Jayhawk journalist also explained how his AP poll vote works and talked through the numbers behind his vote. Newell mentioned that his weekly poll isn’t as reactionary and that people like him are reasons why the AP poll is balanced every Monday.
The podcast ended in familiar fashion, discussing venues that are on the guest’s bucket list. Newell said he would love to see Fenway Park in Boston for a Red Sox game, as well as attend a Duke basketball game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Newell also playfully mentioned he hopes Bill Self can work something out with new Duke head coach Jon Scheyer to set up a Duke vs. Kansas matchup in the future.
This episode of “Wave the Wheat” is now available on Spotify.