In the 19th episode of the Kansan Sports podcast “Wave the Wheat”, Kansas baseball color commentator Brock Niemeier joins host Jaxson Reed.
Niemeier started the program off talking about the start of the season for Kansas baseball. The team is off to an 8-11 start, as the Jayhawks haven’t been hitting the ball at a high rate, as Niemeier says. He also mentioned the recent productivity of sophomore infielder Maui Ahuna, as Ahuna is fifteenth in the country in batting average. Niemeier also pointed to another sophomore infielder, Tavian Josenberger, as he noted his slow start, but he has picked it up at the plate in recent games for Kansas.
Reed then questioned Niemeier about his travel experience as he travels with the team as the team’s color commentator.
“It’s very different,” Niemeier said. “There’s lots of things that go into it, and it becomes very hectic for a 19-year-old college student to handle at times, but I certainly love it. We started in Corpus Christi, Texas, this year. We have been to Minnesota, and now we are here in Oklahoma City. I am just trying to soak it all in. This has been tons of fun.”
The pair then went into talking about professional sports, as Niemeier is a huge Kansas City Chiefs and Royals fan, being a Kansas City, Missouri, native.
“I am very excited about the start of baseball. I don’t think the Royals will be as bad as expected, and I am actually very excited to see the debut of Bobby Whitt Jr,” Niemeier said.
The two ended in traditional “Wave the Wheat” fashion by noting what professional and college stadiums are on their bucket lists.
“I think Fenway is the one on my list that tops it all. The pageantry, the monster, all of it, I want to get to Fenway more than anywhere,” Neimeier said regarding his choice of Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox.
This episode of “Wave the Wheat” is now available on Spotify.