In this week’s Friday episode of “Wave the Wheat”, special guests Jackson Bezdek and Blake Sevenbergen join host Jaxson Reed to talk all things Kansas sports as well as their involvement with Media Crossroads at the University of Kansas.
Bezdek and Sevenbergen discuss their weekly show “Playmakers KU” elaborating on their involvement in the show and what their weekly roles are and their favorite segments they have been a part of thus far.
The trio discussed the Kansas v. Oklahoma game and what Jayhawk football can build on, specifically mentioning the young core of the team with Jason Bean, Devin Neal and Kenny Logan Jr.
With the upcoming season opener for Kansas Basketball, the group added their early-season predictions and discussed the new additions to the roster as well as those veteraned players returning to Allen Fieldhouse.
Wrapping up this week's episode, the conversation took a more personal turn in talking venues that are on the top of the “bucket list” to visit for Sevenbergen and Bezdek.
Episode 5 of “Wave the Wheat” is now available on Spotify.