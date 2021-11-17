In the special Wednesday episode of the Kansan sports podcast, “Wave the Wheat” the first recurring guest of the podcast's young history is Kansan Associate Sports Editor Andrew Lind.
Lind recently went to Madison Square Garden in New York City for the State Farm Champions Classic, an opening night college basketball event that included two premier games. This year the event featured the Duke Blue Devils taking on the Kentucky Wildcats, and the matchup between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Michigan State Spartans.
Lind went on to explain the process that he went through along with the overwhelming emotions that he felt when he was told that he would be on the floor of the “most recognizable arena in the world.” Lind explained that the first thing that he did was call his dad, and they shared a heartwarming moment.
Lind also told some of the stories from his experience in the mecca of sporting arenas, including a great story on how he acquired the Madison Square Garden wifi password. He also talks about the some great conversations he had with names like Seth Davis and Jon Rothstein.
This new special weekday episode of “Wave the Wheat” is on Spotify.