In this week's episode of the Kansan Sports podcast “Wave the Wheat,” the “Voice of Jayhawk hockey” Gabe Daniel sits down with host Jaxson Reed.
Daniel, a Mulvane, Kansas native, talked about how he first got into the game of hockey, following watching a movie in the “Mighty Ducks” series. Daniel continued to talk about how he simply found the love of the game from fourth grade on.
The commentator also shared that he started getting into broadcasting around the eighth grade to honor his late great father, who had passed away in 2012 and worked in radio all his life.
The pair went on to talk about the Kansas hockey club and more of Daniel’s role with the club. Gabe explained that he works a lot with recruiting and making sure that he can help the club in any way he can and be as versatile as possible. Daniel also said that he requested to join the club as a broadcaster freshman year, where he explained that the club’s broadcast team got to be “his thing” and is still eternally grateful for that.
Finally, the two discussed the overall direction of the club as Daniel explained that there are 16 freshman and sophomores on this year’s team, and they have a lot of room to grow together and he is through the roof excited for the direction that the club is trending in.
This new episode of “Wave the Wheat” is now available on Spotify.