In this special edition of “Wave the Wheat” newcomer to the Kansas Athletics staff, Chad Cushing, sits down with host, Jaxson Reed. The show is set to have two episodes this week, one on Wednesday and the other on Friday.
Cushing, a new athletics staff member who has picked up a ton of traction around campus as the new KU athletics photographer, talked about why he chose to attend the University of Kansas, which is a long way from his hometown of San Diego. Cushing said that he has family ties in Lawrence and is very glad to wear the Crimson and Blue, and has wanted to as a kid.
The photographer also had a great story regarding Late Night in the Phog, where Cushing got on the court and talked about getting in inner circles with KU basketball players that he already knew, Charlie McCarthy and Dillon Wilhite.
Cushing also explained that he has big goals for his personal brand, Cushing Creations, which has already amassed over 4,400 followers on Instagram, saying that he wants to be the face of a city, and provide photos that a city’s sports fans can rally around and enjoy together.
This special episode of “Wave the Wheat” is now available on Spotify.