In this special Saturday episode of the Kansan sports podcast “Wave the Wheat” Reed hits the road, and features two special guests and Kansas journalism students Blake Sevenbergen and Emily Baldwin.
The trio first discusses the recent success of Jayhawk football, as they preview the Jayhawk's upcoming game against TCU, the situation in the quarterback room for Kansas and who should be considered the most valuable player of the team this year.
Next, the three talk about Kansas basketball, recapping the Jayhawk's first three wins over Michigan State, Tarleton State and Stony Brook. They take a special look at Ochai Agbaji, as the Jayhawks have seen great play from the senior. The three also talk about how the Jayhawks will look to continue their winning ways behind performances from Remy Martin and David McCormack.
The crew wrapped up the discussion by talking about college and professional venues that Baldwin would like to go to that she hasn’t been to yet, in traditional “Wave the Wheat” fashion.
This edition of “Wave the Wheat” on wheels is now available on Spotify.