Wave the Wheat, a University Daily Kansan sports podcast, makes a return after quite a long hiatus.
After the exit of former sports editors Sam Lance and Jacob Polacheck, freshman beat writer Jaxson Reed is taking over as the new host. In the weekly podcast, Reed envisions bringing in guests who have ties to the university and plans to discuss everything Kansas Athletics.
This week, Reed and Kansan Sports Associate Editor Andrew Lind broke down Kansas football in a mid-season recap. The pair discussed the highs and lows of the season thus far, and a few of the players who have stood out, in their opinion. The conversation then segwayed to the future of KU football, specifically this season and how things hope to play out.
Jayhawk volleyball is among the conversations in queue as Reed and Lind dove inside the team’s previous nine-game win streak, highlighted by the play of outsider hitters, freshman Caroline Bien and graduate Jenny Mosser. KU hosts No. 1 Texas this Saturday and Sunday at the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena.
One week ago, Late Night in the Phog was all KU students raved about. And on Wave the Wheat, Reed asked Lind about his experience while also recalling some of the night's most memorable highlights, most notably, a story involving women’s basketball coach Brandon Schneider.
Finally, the duo discusses the loaded non-conference schedule that the men’s basketball will soon face. Reed and Lind debate which game will be more looked forward to.
Wave the Wheat is currently available on Spotify.